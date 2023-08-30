MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five men are arrested after breaking into boxcars in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD went to to the area of Paul R. Lowry where they found the thieves.
Officers were told that multiple people who were in several cars, including a box truck, cut a hole in a fence and were breaking into boxcars, police said.
Officers also knew that a burglary happened the night before at the same location.
When officers surrounded the area, the cars left.
Memphis Police went to the area of New Horn Lake Road and Rivergate Road and put down stop sticks as several cars entered the area.
The box truck stopped before it hit the stop sticks and officers took Travis Mull, Damien Boone, and Darrius Lloyd into custody.
A Nissan Altima ran over the stop sticks and came to a stop on a curb, police said.
Jacquez West and Larry Lawrence were taken into custody after officers chased them, police said.
Lawrence was taken to the hospital from a injury during the chase. West was sent to the hospital for medical reasons.
Both were treated and released.
Officers also determined the Nissan Altima was stolen. They also found a gun inside the car.
Officers also found a stolen Hyundai Elantra with heavy damage near the area.
Larry Lawrence, 38, was charged with Burglary (5X), Evading Arrest, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
Jacquez West, 28, was charged with Burglary, Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.
Travis Mull, 35, was charged with Burglary and Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile.
Damien Boone, 19, was charged with Burglary and Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile.
Darrius Lloyd, 30, was charged with Burglary and Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile.
