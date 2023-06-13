Stock photo of ambulance lights.

Stock photo of ambulance lights. 

 wsfurlan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five people were rushed to the hospital after an early morning car crash.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Getwell Road, off Philsdale Avenue.

When officers arrived, five people were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News