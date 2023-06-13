MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five people were rushed to the hospital after an early morning car crash.
At approximately 5:40 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Getwell Road, off Philsdale Avenue.
When officers arrived, five people were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect escapes Arkansas jail, sheriff says
- Burglaries at Memphis liquor stores on the rise, police data shows
- ‘It’s like a black hole’: Kentucky woman’s package vanishes twice at FedEx World Hub
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives