MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cenishia Hines is a Memphis mom on a mission.
“It is very crucial for me to save money,” she told FOX13. “Because it's all about kids.”
She’s not only a parent, but a kindergarten teacher tasked with creating an engaging and educational environment.
Whether you’re shopping for a kid or a classroom, it’s important to save money. FOX13 interviewed one of Tennessee’s leading coupon experts on how to maximize your savings.
Tip #1 – Shop without your children
“Go alone,” said Carol Ransom, founder of Coupon with Carol. “Because you will spend more with your child with you.”
Ransom teaches coupon classes in the Nashville area, instructing shoppers on how to save big.
When Ransom walked into the store with her excited grandchild, the eight-year-old was distracted by the dazzle.
“She gravitated immediately towards the sparkly, bedazzled $10 pencil pouch where in reality she just needs the basic 97-cent pencil pouch,” Ransom explained.
Tip #2 – Research coupons, sales and deals
When shopping for her granddaughter’s backpack, Ransom gave her a choice between three affordable online backpack options.
“They don't know the difference,” she said. “So it's a win-win. There was a lot of just wonderful selections to choose from.”
Between coupons and her store credit, Ransom actually got the backpack for free.
“Right now, summer clearance is huge,” she said.
Tip #3 – Use Rebate apps like Ibotta, Shopkick and Fetch
“You buy them, upload the receipt, and then you get the money back as a rebate,” Ransom explained.
Since January of 2011, Ransom estimates she and her husband have saved $241,000 using applications like this and her other methods of saving.
“You earn electronic gift cards, which I in turn use to buy school clothes, school shoes and things of that nature,” she said.
Tip #4 – Consider local dollar stores
For basic school supplies like pencils, consider local dollar stores. You might still find name brands, but at a smaller quantity in the package.
Many have already devoted aisles to school supply shopping.
“There are some really good quality school supplies,” Ransom said.
Tip #5 – Use consignment stores for kids
If your child has outgrown their clothes from the previous year, consider trading in their old clothes for new threads.
“Kids, of course, want to wear something new, especially the first day of school,” Ransom said.
Some consignment stores might offer store credit and others might provide cash.
BONUS TIP – Choose local stores that buy in bulk
Consider the savings of shopping locally. Some stores buy school supplies in bulk.
“We buy direct,” said Andy Gattas, the owner of Knowledge Tree in Memphis. “So there's not a lot of middlemen in taking margin out.”
