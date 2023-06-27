WATCH: Suspects wanted after 2 shot at Burger King, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five suspects are wanted after two people were shot near a Burger King, Memphis Police Department said (MPD).

On June 24 around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call at 4520 Summer Avenue, police said. 

According to MPD, four victims were shot at.

Burger King shooting

Two victims were shot and fled to a nearby Burger King where they called the police, MPD said. 

The suspects were last seen north on Novarese where they were driving a blue Dodge Charger and a black 2012 Chrysler 200, police said. 

On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the shooting, showing a group of people running from the scene. 

MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

