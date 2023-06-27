MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five suspects are wanted after two people were shot near a Burger King, Memphis Police Department said (MPD).
On June 24 around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call at 4520 Summer Avenue, police said.
According to MPD, four victims were shot at.
Two victims were shot and fled to a nearby Burger King where they called the police, MPD said.
The suspects were last seen north on Novarese where they were driving a blue Dodge Charger and a black 2012 Chrysler 200, police said.
On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the shooting, showing a group of people running from the scene.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
