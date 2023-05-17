MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 5-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in Frayser, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a shooting on Hallbrook Street near North Watkins Street and Corning Avenue and found a child had been shot.
Police said the child arrived to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital by private vehicle in non-critical condition.
The child and his brother found a gun near their home earlier in the day, police said.
No charges have been filed, police said.
