Child hurt after shooting in Frayser, police say

A child was shot Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 5-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in Frayser, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a shooting on Hallbrook Street near North Watkins Street and Corning Avenue and found a child had been shot.

Police said the child arrived to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital by private vehicle in non-critical condition.

The child and his brother found a gun near their home earlier in the day, police said.

No charges have been filed, police said.

