MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A little boy is found after he was reported missing.
Police said he left with his mother who does not have custody. Police notified the public he was found around 12:30 p.m. on May 31.
Aden Hall, 5, was last seen in the evening hours of May 30 on Howardcrest Drive.
According to MPD, the victim’s grandmother stated her grandson was on a FaceTime call with his mom.
She advised she took out the trash and when she came back inside the child was gone.
The complaint looked at her ringdoor bell footage and saw the child getting in his mother’s vehicle, a gray Dodge Journey TN tag (BNT 2735).
The mother Shirley Webb doesn’t have custody of the victim.
Hall is described as a 5-year-old, He is 3’0’’ 65lbs light complexion, with a curly hair style, and was last seen wearing a red tee shirt, red shorts, and black and white tennis shoes.
If seen contact Memphis Police 901-545-2677.
