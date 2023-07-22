MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A city watch has been issued for a 5-year-old girl, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, Bailei Estell was last seen near 7000 Kildeer Lane on Saturday evening. She was taken from a home by her noncustodial mother, Brittoni Estell.
Bailei Estell is 3 inches tall, 45 pounds, and has long hair. She was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt and pink leggings.
Her mother, Brittoni Estell is 41 years old, 5'7" and 100 pounds, She was last seen wearing a blue and white hoodie set.
MPD urges anyone who sees the 5-year-old girl or her mother to call 901-545-COPS(2677)
