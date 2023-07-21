MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Fighters Association announced on Friday that $5,000 was added to a Crime Stoppers award for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect who killed one firefighter and injured three others.
According to Memphis Fire Department President Thomas Malone, "One of our own lost his life due to the actions of a criminal. That criminal should be arrested, tried, and convicted of his crime. We hope these funds will convince someone to turn in those responsible for these egregious acts."
On July 18, MFD went to the scene of a house fire in South Memphis on Rile Street.
According to officials, the fire started in a dumpster and spread to the area of the carport before reaching its second level.
MFD said that Lt. Jeffrey Norman was killed in the blaze, while three other firefighters were hospitalized after all four were trapped inside the home while battling the fire.
According to MFD, two of the three injured firefighters were released from the hospital on July 20.
