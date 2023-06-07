MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fifth person is facing kidnapping charges for a sex operation at a hotel room, according to Memphis Police.
On June 3, police went to a motel on South Third Street.
A woman told police that she and her a 1-month-old were approached by three women Treasure "Treasure" Akins, Kierra "Glock" Clark, and Monisha "Queen" Nelson, and they forced the woman and her child into a hotel room.
While in the room, Akins, Clark, and Nelson physically assaulted the woman, while a man, later identified at Quintarius "Quin" White, stood by, court records showed.
RELATED: 4 people kidnap woman, force victim to perform sexual acts with 1-month-old girl in room, officials say
During the assault, the victim told police that the three women said she had to perform sexual acts for money, and then give the money to White.
It would later be reported on June 5, a man, Jonathan Bolden, drove White, Akins, Clark, and Nelson in a 2012 Dodge Durango to the hotel room where the assault occurred.
While the group was in the room, Bolden was pacing back and forth between the room and the Dodge, acting as security, records showed.
Jonathan Bolden was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, trafficking for commercial sex act, and possession of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Brinks employee accused of stealing more than $600K from company, records show
- 15-year-old charged as adult in shooting death of 'Watermelon Man,' DA says
- Man charged with attempted murder in attack on Memphis golf course, Shelby Co. DA says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives