LONOKE, Ark. - A traffic stop in Arkansas resulted in police seizing over six million dollars worth of cocaine, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP).
ASP said a truck was pulled over on I-40 near Lonoke, Arkansas on Monday, June 12 around 8:20 p.m.
In that truck was 146 pounds of cocaine, valued at more than $6.5 million, according to state police.
ASP Col. Mike Hagar issued a warning to anyone thinking about driving drugs throughout Arkansas.
“Anyone thinking about transporting illegal drugs on Arkansas interstates should think twice,” Hagar said.
ASP said that the truck was hauling a track hoe along with the 66 kilograms of cocaine.
Two people will be charged in connection to the drug seizure, ASP said.
