GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A two-vehicle crash delayed traffic Tuesday afternoon at Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway, police said.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area.

Police said that six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Germantown Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No other details were released.

