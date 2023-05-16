Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Downtown Memphis, Southwest Memphis, Frayser, Ellendale and Lynchburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&