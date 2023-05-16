GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A two-vehicle crash delayed traffic Tuesday afternoon at Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway, police said.
The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area.
Police said that six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Germantown Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
No other details were released.
