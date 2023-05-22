NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than half of third-graders in Tennessee did not meet proficiency on the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the state comprehensive assessment program (TCAP).
In the news release, the Tennessee Department of Education said it saw "historic gains" in the 40% of students who scored proficient in ELA — a 4.3% increase from the previous year.
Students who did not meet proficiency can move up to the fourth grade if they improve their scores in a retake test, receive tutoring, attend summer school or file an appeal.
Educators have long determined that the third grade is the crucial school year when students make the leap from learning to read to reading to learn.
It’s an academic hurdle that, if missed, can leave kids substantially behind in academics moving forward.
“The ability to read at grade level determines a student’s success in the classroom and beyond, and we’re encouraged that our strategic literacy investments have already resulted in historic gains across the state,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “As we continue our work to deliver strong reading skills to benefit every student, we’re committed to giving families multiple pathways that will support student promotion and achievement.”
A state education department spokesman said that district-level results, including that of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, will be released later this summer.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Unlucky Class of ‘13: Overton High School reunion in jeopardy after money 'mishandled'
- Boy shot to death in downtown Memphis, MPD says
- At least five children dead or injured in one week spate of shootings in Memphis
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives