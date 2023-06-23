This image provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys. About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled, Friday, June 23, 2023, after multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)