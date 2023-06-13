Robert Paschal Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Robert Paschal Fletcher is currently wanted by the Benton County Sheriff's Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for Criminal Homicide and is considered armed and dangerous, officials say. 

Fletcher is 40 years old, 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and an "Outlaw" tattoo located on the inside of his left forearm. 

The TBI is asking for help in locating Fletcher. 

There is a reward up to $7,500 being offered for any information leading to the arrest of Fletcher. 

The U.S. Marshals Service in Memphis is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 and TBI is offering up to $2,500.

If you have any helpful tips concerning the search, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

