A violent stretch in Memphis has seen the lives lost of kids as young as 9 years old as the city has lost at least 13 children to violence already this year.
In a span of seven days, stretching from last Sunday to this one, the shootings of at least six children have rattled communities across the city. Sunday, at least one more was killed when a boy was shot dead, Saturday night, a stone’s throw from night life on Beale Street.
“We have so many existing laws and ordinances on the books that are clearly not being enforced,” said John Gillespie, R-Memphis.
Gillespie spoke about Memphis Police department’s enforcement of the cities near-30-year-old curfew ordinance. The plan is to take violators to the Greenlaw Community Center for pick-up.
“I understand there’s no manpower for that,” said Gillespie. “I’m fully supportive of it and if they need state resources, I will go to bat for them.:
Support runs the gamut.
Memphis pastor and former police officer James Kirkwood has for years prayed over the city and for an end to its plague of gun violence.
“We as a community have to come together and really promote the value of human life,” Kirkwood said. “We should also, as a community, come together … and develop a strategy to address the violence we’re seeing.”
“Everything that we’re doing, we should have it at the table.”
Memphis Shelby County Schools are let out of school for summer Friday.
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis is expected Tuesday at a community meeting to talk about the plans for the program in which kids and teens will be taken if found violating curfew.
It is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Greenlaw Community Center.