MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Bartlett mother said her son was heartbroken when he was denied access to the splashpad.
Rather than take no for an answer, she not only advocated for her son and turned it into a teachable moment.
"We are live at the Memphis Zoo, breaking news,” said Isaac Horton, son.
7-year-old, Isaac Horton, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism.
He uses a wheelchair to get around but has never let that stop him from enjoying splash pads until he visited the Memphis Zoo last week.
"We came to the zoo to celebrate Isaac completing a four-week physical therapy program, said Issacs's mother, Lisa Horton. We are excited to go to the splash pad, but he was denied entry in his wheelchair.”
Lisa said they were initially told he could not use his wheelchair on the splash pad because it is against their policy.
"I was extremely surprised. I kept asking for higher levels of managers thinking it would go away and everyone just kept saying no,” said Horton.
Horton was told her son's wheels would damage the pads and was told her son was a liability concern.
"I told them my son is not a liability, and then the story changed to they were looking out for him and they didn't want him to be injured,” said Horton.
Memphis Zoo Chief Marketing Officer Nick Harmeier said there is no policy barring a person in a wheelchair access to the splash pad.
"An employee didn't know by any means that was not our policy. We are trying to correct the wrong, but we were wrong that day,” said Harmeier.
To make amends, the Horton’s got a full refund and a zoo membership.
Isaac also got an opportunity to feed the giraffes this weekend.
"We are here to create memories, great experiences, and adventures. We are not in the business of denying anyone access to something they have access to,” said Harmeier.
The Horton’s are proud a disappointing moment could be turned into a lesson for all.
"This is an opportunity for everyone to be more open for special needs children,” said Horton.
