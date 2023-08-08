DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A 70-year-old Dyersburg man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting his neighbor in the neck, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD).
DPD said the shooting happened Sunday, August 6, around 7 p.m. after 70-year-old Terrance West and his 32-year-old neighbor had an argument earlier in the day.
When officers arrived, the 32-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his neck and was airlifted to Memphis, DPD said.
West took off, according to police, but officers found him about four hours later parked in a car in the back of a house on Doyle and Fakes Street.
A standoff ensued, police said, but West eventually surrendered as officers prepared to unleash a K9 on the 70-year-old.
As he surrendered, a struggle broke out but West was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Officers said that meth was found in his car and West was also charged with possession of a Schedule II drug.
