Basim Hameen

Basim Hameen

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Basim Hameen has been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night.

Below is the original version of the story:

Officials are looking for a 71-year-old man missing from Collierville.

Basim Hameen was reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

He is described as a bald man who stands 6-foot and weighs 175 pounds with brown eyes, officials said.

Officials said that Hameen has a medical condition "that may impair his ability to return safely" without assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is sked to call Collierville Police at 901-853-3207 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News