COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Basim Hameen has been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night.
Below is the original version of the story:
Officials are looking for a 71-year-old man missing from Collierville.
Basim Hameen was reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.
He is described as a bald man who stands 6-foot and weighs 175 pounds with brown eyes, officials said.
Officials said that Hameen has a medical condition "that may impair his ability to return safely" without assistance.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is sked to call Collierville Police at 901-853-3207 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
