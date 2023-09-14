John Coscia

John Louis Coscia Jr (TBI)

UPDATE 09/14: John Cascia was safely found, according to the Bartlett Police Department. Thank you to everyone who helped ensure his safe return home. 

ORIGINAL STORY 09/12:

BARTLETT, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old John Louis Coscia, Jr. on behalf of the Bartlett Police Department (BPD). 

TBI said that Coscia has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without any assistance. 

He was last seen earlier today in Amarillo, Texas, TBI said. 

He may be traveling with a small white dog in a 2014 white Honda CRV with Idaho tag 1A461NB, officials said.

John is best described as 5 foot 10, gray hair and brown eyes, TBI said. 

If you can help locate John, call BPD at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

