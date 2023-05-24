MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 75-year-old man with dementia is missing, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said that Charles Hayes was last seen headed southbound on Getwell Road near Stateline Road around noon on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Hayes is about 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds and he may still be wearing a black skull cap, gray shirt and gray pants, MPD said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for Hayes, issuing a Silver Alert for the missing man.
Hayes may be in a gold 2006 Chrysler 300 with the TN tag BHD7041, according to Memphis Police.
If you have any idea where Hayes is, Memphis Police urge you to give them a call at 901-545-2677.
