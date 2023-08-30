JACKSON, Miss. - Nearly 80 people are being considered to be the next President of Jackson State University (JSU), a spokesperson for the college told FOX13.
Former President Thomas Hudson was placed on administrative leave in March.
Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, a JSU alum, has been serving the school as acting President of Jackson State University since Hudson was put on leave.
No reason was ever given for putting Hudson on leave.
JSU told FOX13 that they hope to have the position filled by fall.
Whoever is named the school's next president will be the seventh in the past 14 years.
