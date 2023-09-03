8 cars stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Eight high-end cars like a 2019 Mercedes Benz GLE were stolen from a local Memphis business, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, they went to the area of 2600 S. Mendenhall Road on September 2 around 11:30 p.m. about a business burglary.

Officers were told that the suspects stole eight high-end cars and keys. Two cars, a white Range Rover and a black Nissan Altima, were found near the business.

Police said the following cars were stolen from the business:

• 2019 Mercedes Benz GLE43 AMG white – SUV

• 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 black - SUV

• 2012 Mercedes Benz E350 silver – Sedan

• 2021 Hyundai Genesis GV80 silver - SUV

• 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport black – 4dr Jeep Pickup

• 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit black - SUV

There is no suspect information at this time, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

