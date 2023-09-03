MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Eight high-end cars like a 2019 Mercedes Benz GLE were stolen from a local Memphis business, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, they went to the area of 2600 S. Mendenhall Road on September 2 around 11:30 p.m. about a business burglary.
Officers were told that the suspects stole eight high-end cars and keys. Two cars, a white Range Rover and a black Nissan Altima, were found near the business.
Police said the following cars were stolen from the business:
• 2019 Mercedes Benz GLE43 AMG white – SUV
• 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 black - SUV
• 2012 Mercedes Benz E350 silver – Sedan
• 2021 Hyundai Genesis GV80 silver - SUV
• 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport black – 4dr Jeep Pickup
• 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit black - SUV
There is no suspect information at this time, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives