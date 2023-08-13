WATCH: 8 people injured after shooting in downtown Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple people were injured after shooting in downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at S B.B. King and Peabody Place, MPD said. 

According to police, a 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. 

A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Regional One by private vehicle non-critical, police said.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was taken to Methodist Central Hospital by private vehicle non-critical. 

A 28-year-old man was taken to Baptist Desoto Hospital by private vehicle non-critical, according to MPD. 

A 31-year-old man was taken to Methodist South by private vehicle non-critical, MPD said. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

