MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple people were injured after shooting in downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at S B.B. King and Peabody Place, MPD said.
According to police, a 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Regional One by private vehicle non-critical, police said.
Police said a 19-year-old woman was taken to Methodist Central Hospital by private vehicle non-critical.
A 28-year-old man was taken to Baptist Desoto Hospital by private vehicle non-critical, according to MPD.
A 31-year-old man was taken to Methodist South by private vehicle non-critical, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 people injured after shooting in downtown Memphis, police say
- Man assaults Memphis Police officer, MPD says
- Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives