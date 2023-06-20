SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - 81 cars were broken into in Southaven, including 35 in the parking lot of a hospital, according to the Southaven Police Department.
Southaven Police told FOX13 that 35 cars were found burglarized in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Another 46 cars at hotels in the surrounding area were found to have been burglarized as well, according to police.
"Our detectives and officers are actively working on this incident," said Seth Kern with the Southaven Police Department.
Southaven Police asked that anyone who knows anything about the people responsible for these mass car burglaries to call their Investigative Services Unit at 662-253-9250 or email tips@southaven.org.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives