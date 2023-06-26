MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to MLGW, 120 MLGW customers were left without power after storms blew through Mid-South on June 25.
As of 1:05 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, 89,371 MLGW customers were without power due to 612 outages, according to MLGW's outage map.
"The further you go, you're dealing with smaller and smaller outages," said MLGW CEO Dough McGowen. "Today, we're still dealing with pretty broad outages."
An MLGW spokesperson called the power outages the sixth worst in Memphis history and said that 52 additional crews are helping in the restoration efforts.
According to MLGW, customers should prepare for restoration to take multiple days.
MLGW President Dough McGowen told FOX13 that crews are in "damage assessment mode" and that customers could be without power for at least three days and possibly longer.
The utility company has 45 contractor crews coming into help with the restoration efforts.
MLGW said in a media release they have 69 electric repair crews on-site to repair damage, in addition to 35 troubleshooter crews, 47 tree cutting crews, and 38 damage assessment crews.
MLGW also urged customers to conserve water until 5 p.m. on Monday.
Overnight, the company was able to restore power to 22,000 customers.
FOX13 crews noticed entire rows of power lines leaning sideways, including near the Kroger in Bartlett on Highway 64.
The MLGW customer said that these power outages are not unique to Bartlett and surrounding area and noted how widespread the outages brought by this storm were.
Many customers, upset with frequent power outages, are often left in the dark by light rain and breezy winds. But, McGowen said that the company's infrastructure improvement plan will solve most of these issues.
When FOX13 pressed McGowen on the company's five-year infrastructure plan, the MLGW CEO again admitted that the company is behind on that plan, partly because of COVID, but also noted that a storm of this size would torn down vegetation outside the scope of that plan.
"A few years down the road, we'll have a much more reliable system," McGowen said during a press conference on Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver drags Shelby County deputy, leads to shots fired killing man, TBI says
- Drake and 21 Savage Memphis concert rescheduled
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives