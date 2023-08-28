MEMPHIS, Tenn. - June and July's stormy weather caused numerous tree limbs and trees to fall in Shelby County, and often crashing into utility lines leaving hundred of thousands for days without power during a heat wave.
MLGW's inability, over time, to fund and get sufficient numbers of work crews to trim back limbs over lines has become a major point of discussion to come out of the series of extended outages and customers seeking answers.
Today, Aug. 28th, extra efforts from MLGW to tree trims is scheduled to begin according to an Aug. 24th announcement from the utility company.
MLGW has have contracted with three firms to begin work.
The companies include ABC Professional Tree Services, Lewis Tree Service Inc. and Kendall Vegetation Services.
Among them, there will be 90 crews and several hundred workers addressing limbs, and each firm has been assigned about one-third of MLGW's service area.
They will start their work in the areas where tree canopies intersect most with powerlines.
