MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Looking for some fun things to do over the summer?
Mayor Lee Harris, the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South, and Memphis-Shelby County Schools partnered for the 901 Student Passport kick-off celebration.
Now in its third year, the 901 Student Passport program has expanded to include thirteen museum partners for “free” admission all summer long.
The celebration starts May 24, from 1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m., at the Downtown Elementary School on 4th Street.
Students will go home with a new 901 Student Passport, a pocket-sized card that “unlocks” free experiences around the community for youth and their parents.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris started the 901 Student Passport program during the pandemic with free admission for youth at seven museum partners.
This year, the program will include thirteen partners for the program’s free 10-week Summer Staycation.
Going forward, families can use their activated cards for other fun and enriching experiences that will be announced by Shelby County Government and the YMCA throughout the year.
This year’s thirteen museum partners will be announced at the kick-off celebration.
