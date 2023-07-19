UPDATE: This issue has been resolved, according to the Germantown Police Department and Collierville Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - AT&T customers in Shelby County may have trouble calling emergency services.
According to the Collierville Police, 911 calls are limited to subscribers in Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, and Memphis.
If you are having trouble calling 911, use these numbers:
- Bartlett Police / Fire 385-5555
- Collierville Police / Fire 853-3207
- Germantown Police / Fire 754-7222
- Memphis Fire 458-3311
- Memphis Police 543-6333
- Millington Police 872-3333
- Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 379-7625
- Shelby County Fire Dept. 386-1728
