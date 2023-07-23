MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child and 2 others were seriously injured after shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 6300 block of Winchester Rd, MPD said.
A child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.
According to MPD, two men was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
