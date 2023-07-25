GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - At just eleven weeks old, Charlie Phillips lost access to clean water in her home.

“I'm scared about hygiene,” said her mother, Casey Phillips. “I want to make sure that she stays healthy.”

Germantown handing out bottled water as crisis continues The City of Germantown will continue passing out bottled water to residents as the city enters Day 6.

The first-time mom prepared as much as she could for Charlie’s arrival, but she had no idea her family’s water supply would be contaminated with diesel fuel.

“When I first found out, I thought, how could that be possible?” she recalled.

Six days into the crisis, the family has spent hundreds of dollars on bottled water. They also have two silver bowls in their kitchen filled with Memphis tap water from a friend’s house.

“I can't really fathom how much longer all of these residents can survive this,” Phillips said.

2:20 Germantown mayor discusses plan to get rid of contaminated water More than four days after the people of Germantown were told their water was contaminated, restrictions have only been lifted for the portion of the city east of Forest Hill Irene.

Eight times a day, the mother must clean her daughter’s baby bottles with their supply of clean water. Every afternoon, the family of three must pack up their diaper bags and bathe at her friend’s house.

“It puts a strain on our relationship,” Phillips said. “I'm busy, she's busy. We don't always have time to coordinate it. And it's very hard to transport a baby.”

Her husband’s contracting business has suffered as she believes families are holding off on home renovations. She also worries about her home’s value in the long term.

“I don't know how corrosive diesel fuel is, but I've heard that it's not good for pipes,” she said. “Is it lowering the value of our home? Is it lowering the value of all of Germantown?”

She said her trust in the city’s utilities will remain broken long after the water crisis is over.

“If that means we're going to continue to use bottled water for the foreseeable future, that's what we'll have to do,” she said. “Thankfully, there's good people in our lives that will help.”