MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been charged after a shooting in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police.
67-year-old, David Creson, has been charged with aggravated assault, Memphis Police said.
This is the original story:
A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police officers went to a shooting near the area of 2200 Channel Avenue and found a man seriously injured on Saturday afternoon.
He was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The suspects who may be responsible for the shooting left in a black truck, according to MPD.
Anyone who has information about the shooting should call 901-528-CASH with tips.
