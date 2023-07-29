david creson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been charged after a shooting in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. 

67-year-old, David Creson, has been charged with aggravated assault, Memphis Police said.

This is the original story: 

A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police officers went to a shooting near the area of 2200 Channel Avenue and found a man seriously injured on Saturday afternoon.

He was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspects who may be responsible for the shooting left in a black truck, according to MPD.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News