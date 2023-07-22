MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several shots were fired in a vehicle, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 16 2023, at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a aggravated assault call to the 1000 block of Union Avenue, MPD said.
MPD said the victim was in his vehicle when several shots were fired to his car, causing damage to it.
A video showed a male suspect firing shots in the parking lot, MPD said.
MPD urges anyone with information concerning this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
