MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information from the public about a shooting in North Memphis July 17.
Police obtained video that captured the crime outside the Cavelier Court Apartments on the 2500 block of Calvert Street not far from Hollywood Street.
A call to police on an aggravated assault was made about 10:30 p.m. in which people told officers that two men in a gray Dodge Charger with drive-out tags pulled up.
One of the men wearing blue jogging pants and shirtless got out of the passenger's seat and moved to the side of the complex and fired shots at them.
A 16-year-old girl went Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-538-CASH.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors feel neglected during MLGW power outages
- Friends, colleagues mourn loss of fallen Memphis firefighter
- Mid-South families escape to hotels as their homes still without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives