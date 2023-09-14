MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Devastated.
That’s how the loved ones of Dominique Lomax say they’re feeling as the killer of the 27-year-old is still on the loose.
The young mother was found on the side of the road near Swinnea and Holmes in South Memphis.
Lomax’s mother, Lois Lomax, described her daughter as the life of the party.
“Dominique cared about everybody, she showed so much love and support towards whoever needed it. I’m a miss that part of her,” said Lomax.
On Thursday, loved ones of Lomax gathered in Overton Park for a balloon release.
It’s a death that Lomax said she’ll never get over.
“He’s done a monstrous crime, he has done a crime that he needs to be locked away and throwed away and put away 24/7 actually. He has done something to rock my world and I’ll never be able to get over my daughter lost until he’s put away,” she told FOX13 after the gathering.
She said her and her family are mourning, but they’re also determined to find the killer.
Lomax said they won’t stop until something is done about the two dead bodies found at Swinnea and Holmes and she has a message for the person who committed the crime.
“You put my baby on fire. You done something demonic," the mother said. "You don’t belong on the streets, you don’t need to be on the streets and Memphis Police do need to find him immediately because that’s a dangerous person to do something like that.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Memphis Police or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
