NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Grief has turned into frustration for parents of The Covenant School students as the special session on public safety seems to be at an impasse.
We heard from the moms as they discussed the long week of testimony and sitting in committee meetings to plead for change.
“The special session is sadly a necessary step, we saw on March 27th the consequence of weak gun laws in our state,” said Sarah Shoop Neumann, the mother of a Covenant School student.
For many, March 27 was a normal day.
But for parents of The Covenant School students, it was a day they’ll never forget.
“On March 27, my 9-year-old daughter ran, hid and was shot at over and over and over again in her third grade classroom," Mary Joyce recalled. "She lost three of her classmates and friends in the most horrific manner.”
The Covenant School shooting, where six lives were taken, was the catalyst for the special session.
Since then, parents have been present at the Capitol every day of the session, in committees and giving testimony for legislation.
“None of us have seen our children all week because of the long hours and early mornings we’ve spent here at the Capitol. But then again, some of our friends will never, ever see their children again,” said Melissa Alexander, another Covenant School parent.
Despite their testimony, parents say it hasn’t been enough.
They say they’re disappointed that the Senate has not only adjourned their individual committees – but now, for the weekend.
“When the final gavel falls to end his special session, it needs to be after our elected representatives have done the job they’re elected and paid to do. This session should not be complete until they’ve bought their best ideas, debated, and voted on them,” said Neumann.
So far, the moms said their largest win of the session was the bill that eventually was killed. The bill would have allowed active and retired police and military to carry guns on school property.
The House is adjourned until 2 p.m. Monday.
Senate will also be back on at 4 p.m. Monday.
