MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Speaking to Good Morning Memphis during his monthly guest appearance, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said punishment for a recent criminal's repeated actions captured why there's an unrelenting crime wave.
Shelby County Crime Commission's YTD statistics (updated since the live interview) show that murder is up by 33 cases (from 107), car thefts up by 1,084 (from 3,569), auto burglary up by 4,234 (from 2,820) and violent crime up by 45 cases (from 128).
2006 crime was the worst year ever recorded for the City of Memphis, "And we are knocking on the door," Strickland said to FOX13's Valerie Calhoun.
Strickland said the judicial system is a "revolving door," not keeping people accountable for crimes committed.
Memphis Police have arrested over 2,500 people in the past 17 months for car thefts and breaking into cars, he said, calling it a "staggering number."
But almost none of them, adults nor children, are kept in jail, he said, describing the pattern of sentencing as a "revolving door."
"They go to jail for a cup of coffee and then they go right back out stealing cars," he said. "There has to be negative consequences."
Strickland referenced a man who shot at a police officer three times and was given probation in December thanks to a plea bargain with district attorneys and the general defensive counsel.
Then, he was caught twice with illegal guns - one of them stolen - and was let out of jail on a $25,000 bond.
"And he's back out again," Strickland said.
He referenced a similar crime over the weekend that saw three men in a car point weapons at police.
"Why wouldn't a criminal shoot at a police officer? Strickland said. "There are no consequences."
Strickland called the court system not transparent and one that refuses to adapt.
He's "mad as hell about it," and knows the public is frustrated too.
Strickland's had multiple conversations with both the district attorney's office and juvenile court, and said that their approach to sentencing is a different philosophy from his.
Strickland said he still holds faith that the city can eventually effectively stem the crime.
"If we start locking them (criminals) up and rehabilitating them, we can turn the tide on this," he said.
Strickland later responded to Calhoun's question about a recent police recruitment job fair, saying that 85 people attended - about the average response, he said, noting a $15,000 signing bonus.
The mayor said MPD has started selectively enforcing juvenile a curfew ordinance.
He said in order for the initiative to move from a pilot program to a larger one, a bigger space must be made available.
With regards to a shortage of lifeguards, causing several city pools to remain unopened, he said the city has responded by converting several pools to splash pads, which would decrease the need for on-duty lifeguards.
