MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting resulted in a car crash near Lamar Avenue, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
At around 2:55 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting on l240 North near Lamar Avenue, police said.
There were no injuries from the shooting, MPD said.
According to MPD, as a result from the shooting the victim crashed into a second vehicle.
No suspect information has been released at this time, police said.
FOX13 will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
