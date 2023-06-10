MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Six months ago, and weeks before the Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police shot and killed Jaylin McKenzie, a 20-year-old man visiting the city from Atlanta, after police claimed he shot at officers first.
His heartbroken mother, Ashley McKenzie Smith, is still trying to find out what happened and wants answers from police. She traveled from Atlanta for a planned rally in her son’s name.
In six months, she said, she has seen little in the way of evidence from the case, such as a police report, and said documents on her son’s autopsy came to her incomplete.
“The gunshot residue is not there,” McKenzie said. She said the document included a toxicology report but a report on gunshot residue was not there.
Dozens gathered for the Saturday rally amid heat and humidity, joined by family of other black men or women killed by police. The skepticism about the investigation among those there was clear.
McKenzie was shot and killed Dec. 17 in the 4700 block of Cochese Ave. in Parkway Village. Police claimed McKenzie was one of four men who ran from a car after a traffic stop.
“I don’t believe anything they have to say,” said McKenzie Smith.
Bianca Austin, an aunt of Breonna Taylor, killed by Louisville Police during a botched raid in March 2020, spoke passionately through a bullhorn.
“There’s no reason this mother should have to bury her child and have no idea what happened to him,” Austin said.
Newly revealed by FOX13 News, calls for transparency are stretching across state lines. McKenzie family records requests for police video have been denied.
FOX13 News uncovered letters sent to Mayor Jim Strickland, citing his interview with a Memphis newspaper about his belief that releasing video shortly after an incident has become a “national standard.”
The letters ask Strickland to release the video or face legal action.
“Six months later and we don’t know anything. it’s a slap in the face,” said McKenzie Smith.
The family’s heavy-hitting, Chicago-based attorney, Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group represents police brutality victims around the country.
“There was also an allegation in the initial press report that there were shots fired at officers, yet there was no gun recovered,” Stroth said.
After the rally, those at the rally, in a caravan, rode to American Way Park, which is next to Cochese Rd. where McKenzie was killed for another rally with music.
