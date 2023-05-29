MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man responded to a woman's charge of littering on her property by shooting at her in the dispute, police say.
Zavian Glasper, 47, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, convicted felony in possession of a handgun and theft of property $1,000 or less.
A woman and her daughter said they saw Glasper and several other people littering near her property on College Street, near South Parkway and I-240.
She asked them to pick up the garbage, police said.
During the argument, Glasper went inside a house. He and another man returned, each holding guns.
Glasper fired several shots at the two women, and the other man fired one bullet, according to police.
The woman received a laceration on the back of her leg from a bullet's ricochet. She was treated at the scene by Memphis Fire personnel.
Glasper and the other man ran away before the police officers arrived.
The next day, police arrested Glasper on College Street. He was identified by the two woman in a photo lineup.
A police search warrant of Glasper's house found a stolen 357-magnum revolver.
Records show he was a prior felon, pleading guilty to possessing two controlled substances and serving 16 years in a West Tenn. prison.
His bond was set at $150,000.
