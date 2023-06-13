MEMPHIS, Tenn. One year ago today, DeSoto County unfortunately heralded the state of Mississippi's all-time high cost for regular unleaded gas at $4.52 per gallon, according to AAA.
Today the average is $3.03 in DeSoto.
Across the nation, tomorrow marks one year since the national average was a record-high $5.02 per gallon, and in Memphis, $4.65 per gallon.
What a difference a year makes.
Nationally, the average cost today is $3.59 and in Tennessee it's $3.16, according to AAA.
Drivers are noticing the difference in savings.
After speaking with several drivers Tuesday at a fuel station in Memphis, drivers who voiced the most gratitude about the drop in costs were those who drive or who own pickup trucks.
