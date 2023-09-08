MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A year ago, three people were killed, while three others were injured by a man who went on a shooting spree across Memphis. That man, police say, is Ezekiel Kelly.
FOX13 reflected on what was considered a day of terror for many in the Bluff City. We revisited the location where the rampage and chase ended.
People who live in the Ivan and Hodge Roads area in Whitehaven painfully recalled the day Kelly opened fire on innocent people and the moments he was captured in their neighborhood.
“I said, ‘oh wow they caught him right around the corner from where I live at.’ That’s scary to know that he was this close to me,” said Kenny Lee, a Whitehaven resident.
“I hope that nothing like this never, ever happens again. Memphis was really afraid that night. Everybody was on pins and needles.”
Ivan and Hodge is the location Kelly crashed the stolen Dodge Challenger he was driving. The car wrecked in a nearby field when police finally took the suspect into custody.
“I had just left and went to work 20 minutes before that, and my neighbor came by and asked me, ‘did you hear that car came right passed your house,’” another resident told us.
FOX13 cameras were rolling when police arrested Kelly. Now a year later, neighbors tell us they want justice for the chaos left behind.
“I just hope that the district attorney will look at this and say we don’t need him back on the streets,” said Lee.
