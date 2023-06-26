DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Absentee voting begins today, June 26, for the Aug. 8 Primary Election.
Eligible voters may vote absentee in person Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the DeSoto County Circuit Court’s Office.
It is located at 2535 U.S. 51 South, in Hernando.
Absentee voting runs through Aug. 4.
Circuit court clerk’s offices will also be open half-days for in-person absentee voting from 8 a.m. to noon on both Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, Aug. 5.
In DeSoto, elections include positions of Chancery Clerk, Coroner, Sheriff, Tax Collector, Supervisor Districts 1-5, Justice Court Judges 1-5, Constables 1-5, Election Commissioners 2 and 4, District Attorney -23rd Circuit Court District, Miss. Senate Districts 1, 2, 11, 19, House of Representatives District 6, 7, 9, 20, 24, 28, 40, 52, Public Service Commissioner-Northern District, Transportation Commissioner-Northern District and Southaven Alderman running for Miss. House Seat.
The Primary Election Day is Aug. 8 and the General Election is Nov. 7.
