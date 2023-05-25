MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chase Harris, the 19-year-old facing charges from allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty officer when confronted for breaking into a car, is in court again today for the indictment against him.
Harris' actions stirred much public attention because his alleged crimes happened in daylight outside a popular East Memphis restaurant, Huey's, on April 30.
He was charged with theft, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after turning himself into police later after leaving the shooting scene.
His case has further gained attention because some consider the fact that he was able to get out of jail on a bond of just $55,000 reflective of a court system that doesn't impede many offenders from repeating the same crimes.
RELATED: OUTRAGE OVER LOW BOND SET FOR MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING AT HUEY'S
Chase currently has four other felony court cases open against him for allegedly breaking into theft of property $10,000 to $60,000. burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property and aggravated assault.
The court has permitted Harris to be released on his own recognizance or able to get out on low bonds going back to December.
RELATED: SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION LOOKING TO CHANGE BOND SYSTEM, KEEP VIOLENT OFFENDERS BEHIND BARS
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy responded to criticism in the prosecutor's guidelines for bail concerning Harris.
“We received several questions regarding the case of Chase Harris, who is alleged to be involved in the Huey's shooting," he said. "Consistent with our normal practice and with our prior public statements on this, we sought pretrial detention for Mr. Harris at the first opportunity because of his recent record of repeated offenses.
"We obtained an indictment against Mr. Harris on Tuesday of one count of theft of property over $10,000 and another count of theft of property over $2,500. We recommended a bond of $210,000. Mr. Harris is currently in custody.
"Before he makes his bond of $210, 000 through a bonding company, there will be a 'source hearing' to determine whether he obtained the bail funds from legal sources. We will seek continued detention, pending such hearing.
Mulroy praised the assistance by the Memphis Police Department and the U.S. Marshals for placing Mr. Harris in custody and presenting Harris' case to a grand jury.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
- Tina Turner dies at 83, manager says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives