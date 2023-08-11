MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man charged with murdering a Raleigh resident in 2021 during a shooting spree that killed four others in other states, was booked in Shelby County jail Aug. 7, the Shelby County District Attorney said.
Terry, Tyler, 27, was charged for shooting a Memphis man, Danterrio Coates. outside a car near Priscilla Avenue and Sheibler Road after midnight on May 17, 2021.
MPD: MAN KILLED IN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING IN RALEIGH
Tyler was extradited from South Carolina to Memphis where he pled guilty to life without parole for the crime.
Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Alanda Dyer prosecuted the case.
Memphis Police described the murder as an unplanned shooting after Tyler said his stop here was simply a random choice on a return drive to South Carolina.
Tyler's crime spree, authorities say, began in May 2021 in South Carolina where he and an accomplice, Adrienne Simpson, murdered Simpson's husband and another man.
They then traveled to St. Louis and allegedly pulled up their car next to a man and shot him 10 times in a robbery attempt, police said.
Another couple were murdered by the pair after an attempt to purchase illegal drugs from them, police said, before shooting another man in a robbery at a parking lot.
Their stop and Terry's admitted murder in Memphis happened on the pair's trek to South Carolina where they were captured, according to police.
Terry was arrested after hiding in the woods for several days. Simpson was arrested immediately after an initial pursuit by local sheriff deputies.
