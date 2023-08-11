MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shots were fired at a parking lot outside a Cordova High School football stadium Thursday night, Aug. 10, officers said.
After two cars sped away from the gunfire, deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office stopped one of the them, and one adult and three juveniles are being questioned about the gunfire, SCSO says.
Charges were filed against Cameron Kimbrough, 19, for unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Of the three teenagers cited, one was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of property under $1,000; one was charged with financial responsibility, violation of vehicle registration, reckless driving and unlawful possession of a firearm; and a third was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Memphis-Shelby County Schools district told FOX13 that two of those teenagers were students within the district and attended "charter or district-managed schools".
Two shell casings were found at the scene; no injuries were reported, SCSO said.
Both Memphis Police and Memphis Fire personnel also made the scene on the campus, located at 1800 Berryhill Road, just after 8 p.m.
Ten high school football teams played in a pre-season jamboree.
The Memphis Shelby County Schools have event security procedures in place for sporting events, including use of a metal detector for those entering the stadium.
Fans are permitted to bring only clear bags, and all of them are required to be searched by security upon entering.
However, security measures do not extend outside the stadium.
Three MSCS's varsity jamborees took place Aug. 11, including - besides Cordova - one at Whitehaven High and at Kirby High.
At Cordova's jamboree the schools involved included Bolton, Cordova, Germantown, Southwind, Kingsbury, Trezevant, Freedom Prep, Middle College, Ridgeway and Sheffield.
MSCS officials responded to questions from FOX13 News in a released statement:
On Thursday night, approximately 25 Sheriff’s deputies and School Resource Officers attended each football jamboree, and they swiftly defused a situation when an individual fired shots in the air at a stadium parking lot. We have not received any reports of injuries.
Over the last two school years, the District has invested nearly $40 million in safety upgrades to fund security cameras, upgraded safety technology, new fencing, and extra security personnel. As the gun violence epidemic continues to grip America, safety remains at the forefront of all our minds and planning.
