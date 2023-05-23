MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Education reported that 60% of third graders statewide face being held back thanks to their TCAP scores.
FOX13 decided to see how adults perform when faced with the same exam questions that stumped so many elementary schoolers. All four of the adults who tried a practice third grade TCAP English exam under FOX13’s supervision got perfect scores, though they raised some concerns over questions they weren’t sure an eight-year-old could answer.
RELATED: Parents speak out against TCAP scores, say they do not represent their child's academic success
When it comes to the scores that actually matter, of the children's, we are still waiting on the data.
“I’m hoping well, but then again it’s been a while since I was in the third grade,” Melissa Petersen said of her performance before taking the mock exam.
The adults FOX13 tested said that the exam made them nervous, even with nothing at stake, but they were relieved by their perfect scores.
They said that they felt some of the questions were too complex for young children and were worried about the impact the low scores could have on the children and their future in education.
“Yes, you need to be able to read. Yes, you need to be able to do basic math, but you also need to be able to find success in school, no matter what grade you’re in,” Leeann Kelly, a retired teacher, said.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools has not yet released how its students scored.
In Bartlett, just under half of students met expectations.
In Collierville and Lakeland, around 70% met expectations, compared to 80% in Germantown.
“You can make the principal’s list the whole year. Then you have a bad testing day,” Darian Davis, whose third-grade son just took the TCAP, said. “You go into the TCAP, you bomb it, and now your whole year is down the drain.”
Davis said he is one of the many parents around the state whose child didn’t get the score they had hoped for. He has been reminding his child just how important learning is and telling him his education is not defined by a single score on a test.
RELATED: What Tennessee parents need to know about TCAP results
“I don’t even look at them as failures. Your shortcomings don’t determine who you are as a person,” he said. “You just learn from them and grow from them. They help make you who you are.”
Students whose scores did not meet the state’s expectations have a few options outside of repeating the third grade, including retaking the test, going to summer school or taking extra tutoring next school year.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom of girl charged with deaths of Fayette-Ware students dies
- 15-year-old boy killed by former officer who caught teen at home with his daughter, family says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives