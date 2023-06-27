MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As MLGW crews continue to work to restore power, Mid-South health experts are offering some advice on how to stay cool at home if you don’t have power.
Extreme heat is making it’s way to the Mid-South which can quickly heat up your home.
Ptosha Jackson, Chief Nursing Officer with Methodist Le Bonheur South, told FOX13 there are some simple ways to stay cool at home.
First, Jackson suggests leaving windows open during the early morning and evening hours and keeping them closed during the heat of the day. Next, Jackson says it’s best to wear loose, light colored clothing. Most importantly, Jackson says you need to stay hydrated.
“Now, that’s drinking water. Not drinking tea, not drinking alcohol, not drinking a lot of coffee because a lot of times your alcohol will dehydrate you more. Caffeine will have you, you know, crave that thirst more,” said Jackson.
Jackson also told FOX13 closing drapes, curtains, or window coverings closed can keep the sunlight out of your home and can help you stay cool. Jackson also suggests if you’re on medication and you don’t have power, see if you can get in touch with your doctor and get an extra supply of medication.
“As far as medications, it will be okay to call wherever they get their medicines from to see if they can get an extra day supply just to be in preparation if this thing lasts for several days,” said Jackson.
If you’re trying to stay cool by running the air conditioning in your car, Jackson said make sure your car is not in your garage.
“We do not want to do that. The carbon monoxide is very real. Especially during this time, we know that during the winter months people would turn on their stoves or their ovens. We don’t encourage that just like the summer we don’t encourage you to sit in your car with the garage door down,” said Jackson.
Another concern for those without power, how to keep medication from going bad that needs to be stored in the refrigerator. Jackson told FOX13 the number one thing to do is limit how often you’re opening the refrigerator.
“A lot of people that is on insulin or other various medications, they have to be refrigerated or cool. If we get into like day three and we know we’re going to be extended, I would just say go buy a little cooler ice chest,” said Jackson.
Some have suggested seeing if you can take your medication to a hospital or your doctors office to be stored, but Jackson doesn’t recommend that.
“We don’t want to get an influx of medications and they have a mix-up in medications. We would rather people have their medications right there on hand, so if they have a medical emergency, they would have them there.”
Lastly, Jackson stresses checking on your neighbors and elderly folks.
“A lot of times our elderly will wear long sleeve shirts, long pants. If we can, check on our elderly, our neighbors, our co-workers,” said Jackson. “Just to make sure they’re doing some of the things like light clothing, drinking water, and having supplies they need just over the next couple of days.”
