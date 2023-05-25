MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After reports of threats to employees, Target has pulled and moved products celebrating the LGBTQ community.
“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” the company announced. “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”
The company’s decision – just days before Pride Month - attracted criticism from the LGBTQ community in the Mid-South and across the country.
“Places like Target: Stand up and do the right thing,” said Jenna Dunn, a transgender woman and activist for the community. “Don't back down from that. That's what they want. They want to scare you.”
Videos have surfaced on social media showing people entering Target stores and questioning the Pride merchandise, at times yelling at employees. In some videos, people inside the store are destroying the items and displays.
“People think that it gives them a right to go and incite violence at places like this,” Dunn said.
Other videos question the placement of the items in the kids’ section.
While not everyone supports the products sold, shoppers in east Memphis on Thursday agreed that the behaviors were disrespectful and inappropriate. At this point, there have been no reports of harassment or product damage to stores in the Mid-South.
“What's the point of doing that?” questioned Frayser resident Kenneth Elis. “If you don't like it, just leave the store.”
“That kind of violence - I just don't see the point,” Donovan Carter said.
“It's sort of just knocked me off my feet to think that somebody would go in there and tear up something,” said east Memphis resident Kay Kelly.
“Well, I think it was very disrespectful,” Maylee Marin said. “It's property damage.”
“These are the times we’re living in,” said Gerry Harris. “You know, everybody's nervous. Your head is on a swivel.”
