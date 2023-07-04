MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An argument resulted in a man getting shot outside a car after the alleged shooter waited for his return, police said.
Paul Sidney, 36, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, especially aggravated robbery and criminal attempt of first-degree murder.
Two men got into an argument on May 13, according to a witness in a police report.
The next day, one of the men and a friend were in a car at Springdale Street and Howell Avenue in North Memphis when they noticed a familiar-looking car near their home.
They parked near it, and when the man got out of it, he turned to talk to his friend through the car window.
That's when Sidney walked up and shot the man several times, police said.
He fell to the ground and his friend got out to help by shielding him from more potential shots from Sidney, according to the report.
Neighbors identified the same-looking car leaving the scene as the man's friend knocked on neighbors' doors to get help.
Both the injured man and his friend identified Sidney in a police photo lineup.
Police learned that Sidney was a convicted of charges in Shelby County for manufacturing/deliver/selling cocaine in April of 2019. He was sentenced to eight years in jail.
No bond information was available.
