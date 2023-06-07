After years of threats, a feud ends with a Black mom dead and her white neighbor arrested

A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Ocala, demanding the arrest of a woman who shot and killed Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, last Friday night, June 2. Authorities came under intense pressure Tuesday to bring charges against a white woman who killed Owens, a Black neighbor, on her front doorstep, as they navigated Florida’s divisive stand your ground law that provides considerable leeway to the suspect in making a claim of self defense. (AP Photo/John Raoux)